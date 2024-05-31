Parnassus Investments LLC Has $351.65 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,263,111 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $351,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.91. 3,845,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,827. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.70 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

