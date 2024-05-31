Parnassus Investments LLC Makes New $64.53 Million Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 834,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,533,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1,196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

SQ stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

