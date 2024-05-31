Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 251,456 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,620,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 251,456 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,186,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,884,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,482,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.