Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 4,196,415 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 182.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196,415 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Brookfield Renewable worth $186,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 348,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,578. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

