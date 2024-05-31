Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 143,356 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $735,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.64. 693,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

