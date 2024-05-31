Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 344,564 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 344,564 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.23% of Hologic worth $206,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. 478,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,336. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

