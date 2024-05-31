Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 665,195 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,195 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $147,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.55. 2,469,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,580. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

