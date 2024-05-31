Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,983 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Republic Services worth $114,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

RSG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. 846,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

