PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 1.6% Higher

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.28 and last traded at $152.17. Approximately 6,158,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,043,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in PDD by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after buying an additional 97,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.