Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 73,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,060,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 625,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.