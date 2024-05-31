PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $15.65. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 1,656,028 shares.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 13.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

