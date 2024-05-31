Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading Up 2.7%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.29). Approximately 683,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 578,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Pensana Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.97 million, a PE ratio of -2,260.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim George bought 21,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,048.16 ($6,447.20). 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

