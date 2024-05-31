Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the April 30th total of 524,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,342 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PWP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. 80,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,256. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.