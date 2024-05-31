Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -393.79 and a beta of 0.63. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $5,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $2,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

