Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.39. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 311,735 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 30,031 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,941.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,493.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. Research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

