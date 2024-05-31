Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.34. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.81.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRQ. Stifel Canada lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Articles

