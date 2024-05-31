Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.83 million, a PE ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

