Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Price Down 10%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 107,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 15,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

