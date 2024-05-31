Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 5.9%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. 229,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 759,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $551.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $119,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.