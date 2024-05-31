Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

