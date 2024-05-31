Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,528,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.