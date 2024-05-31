Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PHR opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.95.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $65,551.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at $944,971.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

