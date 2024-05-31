Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Stock Down 2.4 %

PHR opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.95. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $77,541.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,222,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,935,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $77,541.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,935,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

