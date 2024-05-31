Pingora Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,568,707 FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,568,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. FTAI Infrastructure comprises 5.4% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $869.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.29.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

