Pingora Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $5.82 on Friday, reaching $335.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.85. The stock has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

