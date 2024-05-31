Pingora Partners LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 910,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Permianville Royalty Trust makes up about 1.2% of Pingora Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pingora Partners LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 25,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.16.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
