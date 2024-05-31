Pingora Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.61. 10,643,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,257,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

