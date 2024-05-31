Pingora Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after acquiring an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,216,000 after acquiring an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 12,421,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

