Pingora Partners LLC Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 111,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 123,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,258,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,991. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.