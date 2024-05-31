Pingora Partners LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,190 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. 8,227,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

