Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 19,612 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,842,868 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,658.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.