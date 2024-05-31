Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 0.3%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.29. 9,319,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 40,706,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $10,687,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 234,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

