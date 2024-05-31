PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

PolyPid Trading Up 0.2 %

PYPD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 5,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.59. On average, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PYPD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid accounts for 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PolyPid

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.