PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
PolyPid Trading Up 0.2 %
PYPD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 5,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.32.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.59. On average, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
