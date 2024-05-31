Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading Down 1.7%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $1.18. 12,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 5,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Positron Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

