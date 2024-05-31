Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Down 6.2%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $190.62 and last traded at $193.10. Approximately 108,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 332,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.95.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.22. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,902,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

