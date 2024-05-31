Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Price Target Cut to C$0.65 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$0.95 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Health of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Premier Health of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PHA opened at C$0.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. Premier Health of America has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.67.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). Premier Health of America had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of C$46.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Health of America will post 0.0299786 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

