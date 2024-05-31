Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Down 61.8% in May

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Professional Diversity Network stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 200,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,912. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 14.90. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

