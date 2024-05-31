Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $43.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $26.62 on Friday. Progyny has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $37,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $97,777.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

