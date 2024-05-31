PSQ (PSQH) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.21

Risk and Volatility

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PSQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 561 666 22 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 96.37%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

