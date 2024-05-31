Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.