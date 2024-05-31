Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.00. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 32,825 shares trading hands.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $558.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.