Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.47

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 7275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
