PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Update

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

PHM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 758,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

