PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE PHM opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

