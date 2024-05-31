Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.35. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 11,750 shares traded.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 114.72%.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

