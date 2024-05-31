Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares.
Purplebricks Group Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £951,111.00, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.31.
About Purplebricks Group
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
