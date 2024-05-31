Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Surmodics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surmodics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

