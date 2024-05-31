Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $374.29 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00005178 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $374.29 million and $35.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.71 or 0.05551592 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00053110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,172,823 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

