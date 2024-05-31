Quilter (LON:QLT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($54,666.30). 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
