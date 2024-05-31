Quilter (LON:QLT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

QLT traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 117.80 ($1.50). 5,474,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,760. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.10 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,926.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.90.

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($54,666.30). 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

