Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.72

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.72 and traded as high as $15.50. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 6,623 shares.
Rand Capital Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 28.32, a quick ratio of 28.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 76.21% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.
Rand Capital Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Benjamin E. Godley bought 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
